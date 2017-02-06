LG has already stated it will be holding a press event on Feb. 26 in Barcelona, Spain as part of the 2017 Mobile World Congress trade show. Today, the company sent out another teaser image for the event, which confirms that the company will indeed be showing the LG G6 as part of its announcements.

See also: Galaxy S8 or LG G6: which are you most looking forward to?

The invite also teases the near bezel-less display that is expected to be part of the G6. Previous rumors, as well as photo leaks, claim the phone will have a screen-to-bezel ratio that’s greater than 90 percent. The new teaser image shows the phone will have a large screen but will still be able to be held by one normal hand. LG has confirmed that the G6 will sport a 5.7-inch Quad HD LCD display, as well as an unusual 18:9 (or 2:1) aspect ratio.

Another recent report from ZDNet claims that LG will use the term “True Vision” as the name of the display of the LG G6. The report claims LG will use this name so it can say the display will “fill up the entire front face” of the phone.

Other rumors about the LG G6 claim it will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor inside, along with a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack, a dual-rear camera setup and a front-facing camera that could double as an iris scanner. The most recent rumor claims that the phone will go on sale in South Korea first on March 9, followed by a US release nearly a month later on April 7.

We will be front and center to get all the information we can from LG about the G6 when we head to Barcelona for MWC 2017. In the meantime, do you like the fact that the company is already hyping the display on the LG G6? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!