If you live in Canada and are waiting to get your hands on the LG G6, we have some great news. Videotron is the first carrier in the country that has announced its plans to launch the phablet. But before you get too excited, let me add that most of the details remain unknown at this point.

Videotron posted an image of the LG G6 on its website along with the “Coming soon” tagline. We still don’t know how much the device will cost and when exactly will it be available, but you probably won’t have to wait for much longer to get it. It is expected that it will go on sale sometime next month and should be available in the Ice Platinum and Astro Black color options.

As a refresher, the LG G6 was announced a few days ago and looks to be quite promising. It features a 5.7-inch Quad HD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by the Snapdragon 821 chipset. It has 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a non-removable 3,300mAh battery. The device is equipped with two 13MP cameras on the back and runs Android 7.0 Nougat with LG’s custom skin on top.

The smartphone is quite easy on the eyes, mainly because of the thin bezels around the screen, as well as very durable. The first scratch test video of the new LG G6 has already been posted online, and the results look very promising.