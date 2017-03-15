It’s official. We now know exactly when the LG G6 will be available in Canada. LG has announced that the device will go on sale on April 7, while pre-orders with selected carriers kick off today, March 15.

You’ll be able to buy the LG G6 from a number of carriers: Bell, Eastlink, Fido, Freedom Mobile, Koodo Mobile, Rogers, SaskTel, TELUS, Videotron, and Virgin Mobile. Additionally, the phablet will also be available at a few retailers including Best Buy Mobile, Tbooth wireless, WirelessWave, Wireless Etc, and WOW! mobile boutique. Unfortunately, we still don’t know the exact price of the device, as LG hasn’t shared this info with the public yet.

As a refresher, the LG G6 was announced at MWC in Barcelona last month. It is very different than its predecessor — G5 — and features a 5.7-inch Quad HD screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, which is surrounded by very small bezels. It’s a high-end device that sports the Snapdragon 821 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage.

It comes equipped with two 13MP cameras on the back as well as a 5MP selfie snapper. Other features include a 3,300mAh battery, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and IP68 rating. It ships with Android 7.0 Nougat on board with LG’s skin on top.

According to Evan Blass, and corroborated by sources of Android Central, the LG G6 will come to the United States on the same day as in Canada, April 7. We’re still waiting for an official confirmation.

The LG G6 is already available in South Korea, where the demand for it is quite high. The device received 82,000 pre-orders in just eight days and sold over 30,000 units in the first two days since it launched. It will be interesting to see how popular the smartphone will be in Canada, especially with Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ just around the corner.