The just launched LG G6 has a large edge-to-edge 18:9 5.7-inch display, but can such a big phone handle a lot of abuse and still work? Good question. The popular JerryRigEverything YouTube channel has posted a clip that puts the new G6 through a bunch of its torture tests, including its trademark bend test.

The entire front of the phone has tempered Gorilla Glass 3 protecting it, and JerryRigEverything’s testing showed that it will take a lot to effort to put scratches on its big display. However, the clip still recommends owners put a screen protector on the G6, since the glass can still be damaged if it is placed on a kitchen counter made of granite.

The back of the G6 also has glass protecting it and its two rear camera sensors, and its fingerprint sensor can still work even when it has a lot of deep scratches. The phone should still have a case or a skin protecting the back, as the two cameras are flush with the rear of the phone. They could be damaged if placed, again, on a granite kitchen counter.

The side of the LG G6 is all metal, and that’s good news for that big display. The bend test in the video showed almost no flexing, since the glass on the back wraps inside that metal side frame. The burn test on the display showed that the pixels will turn off six seconds after a flame is placed right next to it. While that time is much shorter compared to other smartphones, it’s not that big of an issue.

All in all, the LG G6 seemed to handle the torture tests well, and that also means most people should have no issues with its build quality. Do you think the LG G6 is a well-made phone? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!