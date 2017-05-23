The LG G5 wasn’t a big sales success, but that was largely due to the fact that the company’s modular accessories strategy for the phone didn’t work as they had hoped when it launched in 2016. The phone itself is still considered to be a solid device, and now you can get the unlocked North American version from B&H Photo for just $299.99.

That price is a big $230 discount from its normal $529.99 price tag. Not only that, but you can also get a nice freebie with the purchase of the G5. B&H will throw in a LG 360 VR smartphone headset. That alone is normally worth $129.99. When you connect the G5 to the headset, it should simulate the effect of watching video content from a 130-inch television from a distance of 6.6 feet.

By the way, this happens to be a good time to snap up the unlocked LG G5. Just a few days ago, the company began rolling out the long awaited OS update to Android 7.0 Nougat. If you get this phone, be sure to have your Wi-Fi network ready to grab the Nougat download, as it will be about 1.3 GB in size.

The unlocked phone will work on GSM networks such as AT&T and T-Mobile, along with some CDMA networks such as the ones on Verizon. If you have any questions, you should check with your local carrier to find out if the LG G5 will work with your network.