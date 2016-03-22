When LG G5 originally debuted, one of the major selling features was its ability to take advantage of a number of modular accessories called “friends,” which could be hot swapped out of the device at a moment’s notice. This flexibility gave the device a bit of an LG-styled specialized edge over the jack-of-all-trades Samsung Galaxy S7. The most fawned over belle of the friend ball was the CAM Plus, which is an accessory that adds physical controls to the camera function of the smartphone. No pricing information was released for the CAM Plus. That is, until now.

B&H has listed the device at $69, which seems like a pretty fair bet. It’s substantially less than the $90 price tag that many users had been expecting, and puts it comfortably in the range of a non-luxury addition to the G5.

In addition to making your smartphone feel more like a traditional camera, the CAM Plus also adds an LED indicator, autofocus capabilities, exposure lock, and an additional 1200mAh battery. The camera grip and controls fit comfortably in the hand and include physical power, shutter, record, and zoom buttons.

What do you think of the LG G5's friend the CAM Plus? Worth it at seventy bucks, or does that price still make you balk?