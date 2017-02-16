While we await the official reveal of the LG G6 in less than two weeks at the MWC 2017 trade show in Barcelona, Spain, you can get the older LG G5 for an excellent price on eBay. A retailer called QualityCellz is offering the unlocked 32GB version of the phone right now for $299.99.

See also: Best LG G5 cases

While it turned out not to be a big sales success, we though the LG G5 was an excellent phone when we reviewed it in April 2016. Since then, LG has rolled out a software update that includes Android 7.0 Nougat, so if you get the LG G5 you will also be getting one of the very few devices that runs the latest version of Android.

The LG G5 is one of the first mainstream smartphones to embrace the modular accessories trend with the introduction of its “Friends” products. They included optional camera and speaker modules that connect directly to the phone. However, LG’s version of a modular phone was not embraced by the public so the LG G6 will not have those kinds of features.

Still, the core phone itself is quite good, even if you don’t get any of the “Friends” modules. The LG G5 includes a 5.3-inch IPS Quantum QHD Display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440. Inside it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM, and the 32GB of onboard storage can be increased, via the microSD card slot, by up to 2TB. It also has a 16MP rear camera, an 8MP front-facing selfie-camera, and a removable 2800mAh battery.

Would you get the LG G5 for this low of a price, especially since you should be able to update it to Nougat? Or will you wait a few weeks to get the LG G6, with its bigger 5.7-inch 18:9 ratio display? Let us know what you plan to do in the comments!