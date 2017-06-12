Lenovo has been announcing new smartphones left and right as of late. Four weeks ago it unveiled the budget-friendly Moto C and Moto C Plus, and two weeks ago the Moto Z2 Play was unveiled. Now the company is back again with yet another pair of phones, this time in the budget-friendly Moto E range. The new Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus cost a bit more than the Moto C range, though they’re still quite affordable.

The metal body on the Moto E4 will have a 5.0-inch 1,280 x 720 display, and will come with Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. Inside it will have either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 or 427 quad-core processor running at 1.4 GHz. Some markets will offer the phone with a MediaTek 6737 chip. It will contain 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of onboard storage. You can take pictures with its 8 MP rear camera, or selfies with its 5 MP front facing camera. It will have a 2,800 mAh removable battery that is supposed to last up to one day on a single charge. The unlocked version of the E4 will also have a fingerprint sensor, and it will also be available on the versions sold by Verizon and U.S. Cellular.

The Moto E4 will go on sale later in June for the starting price of $129.99 in the US and €149 in Europe. The phone will also be sold on Amazon as a Prime Exclusive Phone, but pricing for that version has not yet been revealed. It will be sold with the color options of Licorice Black and Fine Gold.

The biggest feature that's included with the Moto E4 Plus, quite literally, is its huge 5,000 mAh removable battery.

The metal design for the Moto E4 Plus will hold a much larger 5.5-inch display but will keep the 1,280 x 720 resolution found on the Moto E4. The phone will also have Android 7.1 Nougat installed and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 quad-core processor (again, some markets may sell it with a MediaTek 6737 chip). It will contain 2 GB of RAM and either 16 GB or 32 GB of onboard storage. The rear camera gets a sensor bump up to 13 MP, but the front-facing camera remains the same at 5 MP.

The biggest feature that’s included with the Moto E4 Plus, quite literally, is its huge 5,000 mAh removable battery. It is supposed to last up to two days on a single charge. The phone will also come with a fingerprint sensor. Like the Moto E4, the E4 Plus will launch later in June for the starting price of $179.99 in the US and €199 in Europe in Iron Gray and Fine Gold colors. Both phones also will have nanocoating finishes that are supposed to help protect them against “accidental spills, splashes, or light rain” but these handsets are not waterproof.

What do you think of the Moto E4 and E4 Plus? Will you consider getting one of these new budget-priced models? Let us know what you think in the comments!