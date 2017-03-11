LeEco has been in the news a lot lately for all the wrong reasons. From funding dramas and firing most of its staff in India to a scandal involving the arrest of ex-Huawei employees for leaking secrets to LeEco and its subsidiary Coolpad. But throughout all this turbulence, LeEco continues to make solid and affordable devices; devices which will soon be appearing in even more US retailer locations.

LeEco has just announced new retail partnerships with BrandsMart USA and Fry’s to carry its smartphones and with Fry’s and HSN to carry its ecotv line. LeEco is also expanding its partnership with Best Buy to bring even more LeEco devices to brick and mortar stores. All devices will also be available at the respective retailers’ websites.

LeEco devices are also available through existing partners Target, Amazon and Red Pocket Mobile, as well as via LeEco’s own e-retail site, LeMall. Online-only flash sales don’t work in the US quite like they do in Asia, so switching to a more familiar online and in-store presence at respected retailers is a much better approach.

What are your thoughts on LeEco’s phones? Do the company’s larger problems put you off buying its devices?