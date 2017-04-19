The bad news for China-based smartphone and smart TV company LeEco continues to pile up. Recently, word got out that the company is shutting down its EcoPass video streaming service, which it had originally hoped would be a rival to similar services in the US like Netflix and others.

The original plan was to offer people who bought its Android smartphones and smart televisions access to EcoPass for up to one year. Besides a video streaming service, EcoPass also offered cloud storage services, along with extended warranties and special discounts.

However, a statement sent to Variety from a LeEco spokesperson confirmed that access to EcoPass actually shut down on April 1. Instead, people who choose to buy one of the company’s phones or TVs will get a free trial to the DirecTV Now service.

This is just the latest in what appears to be a downward spiral for LeEco, which actually began just after its over-the-top US press conference in October. Since then, LeEco has been trying to raise more money to support its various subsidiaries, while at the same time dealing with the fact that sales of its products in the US have not reached expectations. Earlier this month, it canceled plans to acquire the popular smart TV maker Vizio, and recent rumors claim that the company could soon lay off as much as a third of its US workforce. Unless some miracle happens, it’s looking likely that LeEco might close up shop entirely in the US very soon.