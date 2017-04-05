LeEco has been experiencing quite a few problems lately. It looks like the company has some financial issues, as it recently had to sell its property in Silicon Valley — less than one year after buying it — and reportedly wasn’t able to pay its US employees on time last month.

Despite its problems, the company is still expected to announce a few new smartphones this year. LeEco is rumored to take the wraps off the Le Max 3 on April 11. Ahead of the official reveal, images of the device have made their way online.

The images leave nothing to the imagination, as we are able to see the upcoming device from every angle. It offers a simple design we are used to seeing from LeEco with a metal body and small bezels on the sides of the screen. The images also reveal a USB Type-C port, a fingerprint scanner located on the back of the device, and a rear dual-camera setup. You can check them out below.

The specifications of the device haven’t been confirmed yet, but the latest rumors we have come across claim that the Le Max 3 will have a 5.7-inch screen with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 821 chipset, which is also found in some other high-end smartphones including the OnePlus 3T and LG G6.

The smartphone is expected to have 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, while the primary camera will be equipped with two 13 MP sensors. Other features worth mentioning are a 16 MP selfie snapper and Android Marshmallow with LeEco’s custom skin on top, which changes the look and feel of the OS quite a bit.

Based on the images, we know that the Le Max 3 will come in silver, but we do expect that it will also be available in a few additional color options once it becomes available.