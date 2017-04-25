

At AAPicks, we see a lot of coding courses. Many of our readers are interested in learning how to make their own apps, games, and other software, so we try to keep an eye out for the best coding resources available.

Most of the coding course package that we see suck. But this one does not.

Frankly, this is the best we’ve seen so far.

In terms of the quality of resources that you’re getting for the price you pay, the Ultimate Learn to Code bundle for 2017 is pretty damn amazing. It’s got courses covering Ruby, Javascript, Python, HTML, SQL, app creation, monetization, and more.

All 10 courses are provided by reputable brands and hosted by established online course instructors.

Although most of these courses run in the $200 range individually, you can grab all 10 in a bundle for $49 during the next week as part of a promotional event.

Frankly, this offer’s value is pretty hard to exaggerate. We’ll give you the overview here, but you’ll want to scroll down and click the button for the individual details on each course.

2017 Learn To Code Bundle in a Glance:

To read more about the specifics of these courses, click the button below.

