The job market is seriously starting to question the Return On Investment for conventional education and degrees.

New applicants are coming into a flooded job market hopelessly in debt and lacking basic training and experience. It’s no surprise that online courses and certifications are on the rise.

With security being an ever-increasing concern, the roles of security expert and ethical hacker are becoming more and more in demand.

If you’re looking to gear up for one of these trades, then this might be a good starting point. The “Super-Sized” Network Security bundle is on sale right now for just $49.

This comprehensive course bundle is intended as a degree-replacing career jumpstarter.

The course currently has a solid 5-star rating and includes 8 courses spanning 200 hours of instruction. You’ll learn everything from forensic computer investigation to CCNA security to ethical hacking.

If you’re interested, you’ll probably want to hurry though. This offer ends soon!

