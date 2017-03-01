The Samsung Galaxy S8 has leaked again. Evan Blass has posted what it appears to be an official press image of the upcoming device on Twitter and the image is consistent with the previous S8 rumors we’ve heard in recent weeks.

We can see that it features a curved screen and thin bezels which give it a distinct look. There’s no physical Home button on the front of the handset due to the limited space, so instead, Samsung is believed to have placed the fingerprint scanner on the back of the unit.

We can also see an iris scanner on the top, the standard volume rocker and power button on the left and right side as well as an additional button, which is rumored to provide quick access to Samsung’s own digital assistant called Bixby.

Other than that, the image doesn’t really show us anything new. We have already seen a few images of the device about a week ago, as well as two short videos that show the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus in action.

All the official details regarding the upcoming smartphones will be revealed on March 29 when Samsung will take the wraps off the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus in New York City. Meanwhile, feel free to check out our Galaxy S8 rumor roundup post to find out exactly what to expect.