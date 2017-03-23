It looks like customers who will pre-order the upcoming Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ will get a few free goodies along with their purchase. Target’s weekly catalog for the period ranging from April 2 to April 8 has leaked online and contains an ad for Samsung’s flagship smartphones.

We can see that those who decide to pre-order either of the two devices will get a free Samsung Gear VR headset (the new version which includes a controller), which normally retails for $129.99. Additionally, Target is throwing in a $100 gift card that can be used to make purchases at its stores. Some condition do apply, as you’ll have to order a smartphone through Verizon’s Device Payment program, Sprint’s 24-month Installment plan, or AT&T Next to get the deal.

Unfortunately, the ad doesn’t reveal exactly how much the devices will cost or when they’ll start shipping to customers. We hope that more details regarding this will be announced on March 29 in New York City, when Samsung will officially take the wraps off the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

It looks like Samsung will try to boost pre-orders in the US with the help of a few free goodies. Maybe the company will take things to another level and also opt for the same strategy it has in mind for the South Korean market, where it will reportedly start shipping pre-orders to customers before the Galaxy S8 and S8+ officially go on sale. It definitely wouldn’t hurt and would give consumers another good reason to pre-order one of the flagship devices.

What do you think about the pre-order offer for the Galaxy S8 and S8+? Let us know down below.