Level 5, the developer behind the popular Layton series, has released a new game for Android devices. Called Layton’s Mystery Journey, it’s basically a puzzle adventure game in which you take on the role of Katrielle Layton who is searching for her missing father, Professor Hershel Layton.

The game takes place in the heart of London where you have to solve a puzzle after puzzle to complete your mission. It features the largest collection of puzzles in any Layton series title, a new cast of characters, customizable costumes and room decor, additional minigames, and much more. The game doesn’t require an internet connection, so you can play it anywhere you want. Check out the trailer below to learn more about it.

Unfortunately, Layton’s Mystery Journey is not a free title. It’s actually quite expensive, as you’ll have to dish out $15.99 to get it. It also contains in-app purchases that cost up to $15.99.

It’s already available in the Play Store, so just click on the button below if you want to get it.

If you think that the game is too expensive or maybe not that interesting, feel free to check out our list of the 15 best free Android games of 2017. Who knows, maybe you’ll find something you like.