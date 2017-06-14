Fans of the popular Nova Launcher can now snap up the latest beta version, which offers support for Google Feed (formerly Google Now) integration. However, there is a catch to this new support as users will also have to download a companion app as well to get this feature to work.

According to Android Police, the second app, which has the appropriate name Nova Google Companion, is needed because Google Feed requires that any app that integrates support for it has to be debuggable. However, debuggable apps can’t be published on the Google Play Store. This companion app, which is available from APK Mirror, allows the Feed pane to be activated with the beta version of Nova Launcher.

The article notes that there are still some bugs with this new support, as Google Feed sometimes didn’t detect the companion app, but future versions will likely see this support improve. Again, you have to download and install the Nova Google Companion app in addition to the Nova Launcher beta (5.3-beta1 and higher) for this to work.