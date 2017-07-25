We got a quick glimpse of the new Moto 360 Camera last month. Now we know all about this new Moto Mod: from its specs to its price tag.

Just a little less than a month ago, Motorola unveiled an all-new Moto Mod called the Moto 360 Camera at an event in Ghana. Though the name “Moto 360” returns, it has nothing to do with smartwatches; in fact, the latest addition to the Moto Mod family is a 360-degree camera that can be snapped onto Moto Z devices. Unfortunately, the company did not tell us anything about its specs, price, or availability. Until now, that is.

With the official announcement of the Moto Z2 Force, Motorola has taken the wraps off the Moto 360 Camera, which resembles Essential’s miniature 360-degree camera module in some ways. Unlike what Essential offers, however, Motorola’s camera is integrated into a plate that can be attached to any Moto Z smartphone. The module itself boasts two 13-megapixel cameras with f/2.0 aperture and 1.25 um pixel size and is capable of shooting 360-degree 4K videos at 24 fps. Motorola adds that it also features what the company calls “immersive 3D audio,” which allows the audio to follow the direction you are viewing.

The best part about the Moto 360 Camera is that even when you’re using just one of the lenses, it can capture 150-degrees of what’s around you – the extra-wide angle means that your selfies include everyone no matter where you are and what you’re doing. Motorola has also worked closely with Google to ensure that all photos and videos can be uploaded to Google Photos seamlessly. Thanks to the modular pins and Google Photo’s unlimited storage, you can simply snap away, and everything will be there, synced to your Google account, without you having to transfer files manually.

The Moto 360 Camera resurrects the Moto 360 brand that many thought was no more. With the increasing popularity of 360-degree content and livestreaming, the Moto 360 moniker might have a better chance at surviving this time around. It will be available starting August 10 for $299.99 in the US, and unfortunately, there’s no word on pricing and availability for other markets for now.

What are your thoughts on Motorola’s newest Moto Mod? Cool or overpriced? Let us know by leaving a comment below!