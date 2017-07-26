You have to wonder what the marketing folk at KFC are thinking sometimes. Back in 2014 they introduced an oversized drumstick iPhone case in Japan, then in 2015 there were the bucket-printer hybrid and the tray-keyboard mashup. Last year, they came up with the Watt a Box – a box of chicken with a built-in power bank. And, just a couple of weeks ago, they even designed a smartphone in partnership with Huawei.

Today, The Verge has brought another KFC hybrid to our attention – Gamer’s Box 2.0. The India-exclusive box actually has a built-in Bluetooth gamepad and a phone holder on top, so you can play while you eat. The phone mount also doubles as a soda holder since KFC seems to have partnered with Mountain Dew for this one.

As amusing as this invention might be, we can’t help but wonder why would anyone buy it. Sure, it will probably be fun to play some games while you have your meal at your local KFC, but this box has literally no other uses. Smartphone gaming is all about mobility and keeping your games in your pocket. And, unless you bring a backpack, the Gamer’s Box will be extremely inconvenient for such cases.

Of course, there is always the option to use it as a regular box, or a collectible piece: it could fetch a pretty good price on eBay in a few years, if you find the right collector.

Either way, if you want to get a Gamer’s Box 2.0, you have two ways to do that. Readers from India should be able to just go a grab one from their local KFC, while the rest of us will have to enter KFC India’s raffle on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram and hope to be one of the ten lucky winners.