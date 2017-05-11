Let’s face it; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was not a very good movie. However, the actual battle sequence between the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel was actually fun to watch. Now you can make Batman and Superman, along with a bunch of other DC Comics superhero characters, fight against each other in Injustice 2 Mobile, which just went live worldwide in the Google Play Store.

Injustice 2 Mobile is a free-to-play sequel to Injustice: Gods Among Us, and it is being released a few days before the console and PC versions of Injustice 2 go on sale. Like the original game, Injustice 2 takes place in a future version of the DC universe. The sequel begins where the original game left off, as Batman and his allies defeat Superman, who became a ruthless worldwide dictator. However, a group of super villains are now trying to take over the world themselves. The game’s story mode will be released on a chapter-by-chapter basis with regular updates.

The game lets you select from a variety of DC Comics super heroes and villains, where you have to control them in massive, over-the-top combat. Winning battles let you level up your fighter so he or she can gain new powers and upgrades. The mobile version also uses a version of the gear system that’s in the console editions of Injustice 2. You can earn access to tons of different gear while you win matches that can not only change the appearance of your fighter, but also offers extra bonuses for health, abilities and strength.

Other features of Injustice 2 Mobile include a character card collection mode and a way to participate in 3v3 battles, which sounds like it could be insane. Training missions are also available, as well as side quests that you can take on in order to earn special rewards.

If you are a fan of the original Injustice game, you will likely want to try out Injustice 2 as well. Keep in mind that while this is a free-to-play game, there are options for in-app purchases. Oh, and if someone asks you, “Do you bleed?”, the answer is always, “No.”