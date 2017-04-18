If you’re in India, starting 12PM on April 19, you will be able to pre-order the Galaxy S8 or its bigger sibling Galaxy S8 Plus exclusively from Flipkart. The official pricing has not been revealed yet, unfortunately.

See also: Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus hands-on: Welcome to a new era

The Galaxy S8 duo is slowly making its way around the world. Samsung’s latest flagships have already been released in South Korea, and most carriers in the US and Canada have started shipping all pre-ordered devices. Now it’s gearing up to make a splash in the second largest smartphone market in the world: India.

Samsung already announced that it would be taking pre-orders for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus starting April 19 in India, and it looks like Flipkart will be Samsung’s exclusive online launch partner. This isn’t hugely surprising given that Samsung has a history of selling devices like the Galaxy C9 Pro and the Galaxy A9 Pro exclusively through the online retailer.

The pre-orders will start at 12PM, but unfortunately, there is no official word on how much these devices will cost.

The pre-orders will start at 12PM, but unfortunately, there is no official word on how much these devices will cost. However, according to Hindustan Times, the regular Galaxy S8 will retail somewhere between Rs 46,000 to Rs 50,000 whereas the Galaxy S8 Plus will set you back Rs 55,000 to Rs 60,000. We will be sure to keep you updated once that information becomes available.

Just to refresh your memory, both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus come with Exynos 8995, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. They boast an impressive Dual Pixel 12-megapixel camera on the back and an 8-megapixel selfie-shooter with autofocus on the front. There are additional sensors on the front for iris-scanning. The regular S8 comes with a 5.8-inch QHD display with 3,000 mAh battery, and its bigger sibling has a 6.2-inch QHD display with 3,500 mAh battery.

Will you be pre-ordering the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus? Let us know by leaving a comment below!