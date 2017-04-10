Some users of Google’s popular Inbox email client are getting a new, and much requested, feature to play with. They are reporting that a new option is available in the app’s settings, which allows Inbox to only send out notifications for incoming emails that are considered to be high priority.

As first reported by Android Police, the setting for this new feature can be turned on or off by the user. What is not yet known is how Inbox will “know” which of your emails are considered to be high priority and which are not. Since this feature has just been spotted by a limited number of Inbox users, it’s more than possible that the high notification setting may not be quite ready for prime time. It’s also not known if this is a true app update for download, or one that is available via a server-side update.

Hopefully Google will make an official announcement on this new Inbox feature, along with how it works, very soon. In the meantime, if you use Inbox a lot, have you personally spotted this new high notification setting? If so, do you think it will be a useful feature, depending on how well it identifies emails as being truly high priority? Let us know what you think in the comments!