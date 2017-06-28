The Galaxy S8 Plus that’s available in the US, Europe, and most of the markets across the globe features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. As you may know, Samsung also announced a beefed up version of the device that comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It’s only available in a few countries however, including South Korea, China, Hong Kong, and India.

Although the device will likely never see an official release in Western markets, you can still get your hands on it… if you don’t mind paying a premium. The best option right now is to buy it online from one of the retailers based in Asia and import it into your country.

We have spotted the Galaxy S8 Plus with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage on quite a few different websites including Expansys, AliExpress, as well as Amazon. Expansys currently has the best deal, as it’s selling the device for HK$ 6,859, which is around $880 or €775. It’s in stock, unlocked, comes in Coral Blue or Orchid Gray, and will be shipped to your address for free.

However, do keep in mind that the amount listed above might not be the final price you end up paying. Depending on where you live, you might have to pay various customs fees that can significantly increase the price. In a lot of European countries, for example, you’ll have to pay VAT (value added tax) on top of the purchase price, which can be over 20 percent. Taking 20 percent as an example, you’ll end up paying €930 for the Galaxy S8 Plus, which is €155 more than the price listed on Expansys’ website.

VAT is just one part of the equation. There are also other import fees depending on the country, which might increase the price even further. The point is that if do plan on importing Samsung’s high-end smartphone, make sure you check your local regulations on the topic of various import fees and taxes.

As already mentioned, the Galaxy S8 Plus with 6 GB of RAM can be purchased from various retailers, three of which you can visit via the buttons below.

However, please do some research to make sure the retailer you choose is reputable before making a purchase. You know what they say, better safe than sorry.