The AAPicks team writes about things we think you’ll like, and we may see a share of revenue from any purchases made through affiliate links.

Any iPhone user will be quick to point out how easy it is to upgrade to the next version of iPhone. They just log into their Apple account, and all of their data on the iCloud moves neatly over to their new device.

Of course, Android users are equally satisfied with the modern update process. Logging into your Google account provides the same relatively seamless transfer: nothing lost, nothing misplaced.

However, what about users who aren’t so married to a single OS? What about people who enjoy using an iPad alongside their Android phone and who also like to use Windows?

For many, the emerging solution is IDrive: an unlimited cloud backup service that works for all of your mobile devices whether they’re iOS, Android, or Windows. Rather than a monthly subscription, for a limited time you can snag lifetime access for just $19.99.

The lifetime unlimited service plan normally runs for $50, so we’re calling this a pretty smooth deal.

The encrypted service has seen high reviews from the likes of Cloudwards, and the storage system syncs up with all your social media in case you’re interested in sharing. Your contacts, photos, videos, calendar events, and other data are instantly available across up to 5 devices simultaneously.

IDrive in a nutshell:

256-bit AES encryption with an optional user defined key

Back up your iOS device and restore it to your Android and vice versa

Access backed up files from any mobile device, or through the web

Share your files with your friends on Facebook, Twitter, and email

IDrive features Facebook & Instagram backup

If you’re interested in keeping a plethora of devices synced in harmony or just want to ensure that your data stays safe regardless of what OS you choose in the future, then you’ll probably want to click here to get the full scoop for yourself.

