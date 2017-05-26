The Huawei Watch 2 arrived for sale a few weeks ago, but we know some of you are waiting for its nicer version. The more sophisticated Huawei Watch 2 Classic comes with stainless steel body and leather straps. Interested? The delays have ended – you can now purchase this higher-end gadget in the USA.

The Huawei Watch 2 Classic is priced at $369.99, which is $70 more than its silicone counterpart. Non-design differences are pretty slim, but there are some things that put the regular Huawei Watch 2 and the Classic apart. For starters, the Classic doesn’t come with an LTE option. It does benefit from a 3-day battery life, though, which is a whole extra day.

Other specs include Android Wear 2.0, a 1.2-inch AMOLED 390 x 390 resolution, a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 768 MB of RAM, 4 GB of internal storage, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n and an IP68 certification.

Of course, you can read our full review to get all the details and see if this bad boy is worth your hard-earned cash. Then you can head over to Amazon and grab the Huawei Watch 2 Classic for $369.99. Who is signing up?