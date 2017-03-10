We had a feeling that the upcoming Huawei P10 was going to be a great smartphone for taking images and videos, and now that has been confirmed by the team at DxOMark. The group has given the phone a high overall mark of 87, with higher marks for photos and slightly lower marks for taking video.

Here’s a quick reminder. The Huawei P10 will be released with two camera sensors in the back: one with a 12MP color sensor and the other with a 20MP monochrome sensor and an f/2.2 aperture. The front camera has an 8MP sensor size. All of the camera were co-created with Leica.

In its evaluation of the Huawei P10’s camera abilities, the DxOMark team gave its photo capabilities a score of 88. It stated that it offered “generally good exposures in all conditions”, and added that the detail and texture preservation in the photos were also solid, and that overall the images produced some of the sharpest results the team had ever seen from a smartphone. The auto-focus in the P10 was also judged to be fast and accurate.

In terms of taking videos, the Huawei P10 got a score of 84 from DxOMark. The phone is able to record videos at 1080p resolution at 60fps, and at the higher 2160p resolution at 30fps. In general, the DxOMark team feels that the P10 can create videos with “pleasant exposures with good dynamic range and accurate accurate white balance in all conditions”. Videos also have solid detail and textures, and its auto-focus is fast with “smooth convergence” when you pan the phone around or if the scene in the video changes.

While an overall DxOMark of 87 is still very good, it’s not quite as high as a few other smartphones currently on the market that the team has rated, including the Google Pixel, which remains on top as the smartphone with the highest score at 89.

The Huawei P10 is slowly starting to become available in Europe, with the starting unlocked price of €649, and will also be sold soon in the UK and even Canada soon. There’s no word on when or if the phone will make its way to the United States.