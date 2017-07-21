Although they don’t have much of a presence in the U.S., Huawei is the second largest Android manufacturer in the world. A lot of that has to do with the fact that Huawei is the market leader in China, which is their largest market by far. So naturally when they launched their Nova 2 series earlier this year, none of the devices were announced for the U.S. market. But now it looks like this is about to change.

The Nova 2 Plus was recently spotted at, and subsequently approved by, the FCC, which is, of course, a requirement if you want to sell the phone in question within the United States.

The Nova 2 Plus is a pretty solid mid-range contender with a large 5.5 inch 1080p screen, powered by an impressive 3,340 mAh battery. Under the hood is Huawei’s own octa-core Kirin 659 processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which is also expandable up to 256GB via microSD.

Probably the most impressive thing about the Nova 2 Plus is the camera setup. This bad boy is rocking a rear dual camera setup, which is still pretty rare in the mid-rangers. Heck, even Samsung’s latest flagship doesn’t have dual rear cameras, though the Galaxy Note 8 definitely will. The two shooters on the back of the Nova 2 Plus are 12 and 8 megapixels with all your typical features. I wasn’t able to find any word on whether one of the lens might be wide angle or if there’s any sort of portrait mode but my guess would be no.

The front shooter is a whopping 20 megapixels for all those must-have selfies. Honestly, I’m not that guy so I could really care less about selfies but some people can’t take enough of them apparently.

The Nova 2 Plus will be running Huawei’s latest EMUI 5.0 atop Android 7.0 when it finally does make it’s way over here. No word on updates but Huawei has a somewhat mixed track record so it’s hard to say for sure how well the Nova 2 Plus will be handled.

All in all this looks to be a pretty solid contender in the mid-range segment, especially for folks looking for a good camera experience at a not too high price. However, with the likes of the OnePlus 5 already making plenty of waves, Huawei certainly has their work cut out for them. What do you think, are you excited to see that more Huawei devices are making their way stateside? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.