Huawei has released a new 511 MB update to the Huawei Mate 9 in the US. The update brings devices up to build number MHA-L29C185B172 and optimizes “system stability and performance,” according to the change log.

In addition, The Android Soul indicates that the update also improves touchscreen responsiveness and battery life, though this isn’t referenced in the system update screenshot it provided.

The update follows a Mate 9 patch from earlier this month which fixed a few nagging issues, including a Google Voice problem with a “certain carrier” (we don’t know which), and some group messaging improvements.

The Huawei Mate 9 is up and running with Android Nougat with Huawei’s proprietary EMUI 5.0 interface on top. If you want a better look at what’s included in EMUI 5.0, hit the link.

Look out for the update hitting your Mate 9 in the coming days and give us your thoughts on Huawei’s current update process in comments.