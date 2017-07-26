The Huawei Mate 9 and Honor 6X have received permanent price drops. The Mate 9 has been reduced by $100 (though it’s at an even better price for the Space Gray variant currently at $478.99), while the Honor 6X drops to $199 (or $174,99 if you pick it up in white right now on Amazon), knocking $50 off the previous price.

The Mate 9 is part of Huawei’s premium phablet series which is usually renewed in Q4 of each year. It arrived last November sporting dual-rear cameras, an impressive screen-to-body ratio (it came before the Galaxy S8s showed up) and excellent performance.

We haven’t heard much in the way of rumors regarding a potential successor yet, but consider that it’s likely to be here in three or four months if you’re thinking about making a purchase.

See also: Huawei teams up with Porsche Design once more, this time for the Huawei Watch 2 Huawei teams up with Porsche Design once more, this time for the Huawei Watch 2

The Honor 6X, meanwhile, is part of the low-cost range of devices from Huawei sub-brand Honor. The handset was announced in January, sporting dual-rear cameras, Android 7.0 Nougat, a Full-HD display, octa-core processor and 3 GB of RAM. At $174.99 — 30% off its original price (which was already competitive) — this is a steal.

You’ll find the price reductions in effect at most online stores, but you can check them out on Amazon at the links below to find the deals mentioned at the top. Note that the phones do not work on Sprint, Verizon and US Cellular, so, if you’re interested, you’ll have to use them on AT&T or T-Mobile.