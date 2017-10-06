Huawei is close to launching the Mate 10 series of phones in less than two weeks, and today, it confirmed one of the more important hardware specs for the company’s next flagship handset. In a Twitter post, it says the Huawei Mate 10 will have a big 4,000 mAh battery.

The Twitter post teases that the large battery will allow the Mate 10, and presumably the Mate 10 Pro, to last a full day on a single charge. The size does correspond to previous rumors surrounding the Mate 10, so while this is not much of a surprise, it’s always good to get confirmation directly from the source. Other unconfirmed reports claim it will also support Huawei’s Super Charge technology for fast charging capabilities.

#ThatFeelingWhen your battery lasts all day on a single charge…#HuaweiMate10 coming 16th October 2017. pic.twitter.com/m0zmyIDk5k — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) October 5, 2017

The Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro are both expected to be officially revealed on Monday, October 16 at a press event in Munich, Germany. The company could also announce the Mate 10 Lite at the same time, which may have already been released in China under another name, the Huawei Maimang 6. In any case, we will be attending the event and will have full coverage of all the products that will be showcased at the press conference. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous Mate 10 series reports and rumors before the big event takes place.