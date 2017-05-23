The newest member of the Honor family of phones has been officially announced by Huawei during a press event in China today. The Honor 6A is offering consumers a compact metal case for a budget-friendly price.

The phone has a 5.0-inch display with a 720p resolution, and comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Inside, there’s a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor running at 1.2 GHz, along with a 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front-facing camera. It also has a 3,020 mAh battery, which Huawei claims will help the Honor 6A to run videos for 12 straight hours. It also has a fingerprint sensor on the back.

The dual-SIM Honor 6A will be sold in two models. One will have 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of on-board storage for the price of CNY 800, or about $115. The other model will have 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, for the price of CNY 1,000, or about $145. Both models will also have a microSD card slot to add up to 128 GB of additional storage.

Pre-orders for the Honor 6A begin on Thursday, May 25 in China, with the phone officially going on sale one week later on June 1. GSMArena reports the phone will be sold in four different colors, but only the silver and gold editions have been officially revealed. So far, there’s no word on when the phone will be sold outside of China.