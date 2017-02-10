It’s that time of the year, and as HTC so poetically puts it, “loving is about giving, not receiving” so why not give yourself a brand-new HTC device? Chocolates are way overrated anyway, amiright?

We all know that HTC loves special deals and giving huge discounts on his phones and accessories. This Valentine’s it’s called Seven Days of Sappiness. Though this promotion does not include the recently unveiled HTC U Play and HTC U Ultra, it does include past flagships like the HTC 10.

HTC 10, $150 off

For starters, the HTC 10, the Taiwanese company’s flagship device of last year. You have the option to choose one specifically for a carrier or you can get an unlocked device, and regardless of the color option, it’s $150 off, bringing the final price down to $549. It’s still quite expensive when there are phones like the OnePlus 3T for a bit cheaper, but if you’re a fan of HTC, this might be a perfect chance for you. Just to recap, the HTC 10 has a 5.2-inch Quad HD screen with a 12-megapixel low-light rear camera. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 820 and should last you a full day with its 3,000 mAh battery.

HTC One A9, $200 off

HTC One A9 may not be a flagship device, but it’s one handsomely designed phone. We can’t deny the similarities between this and the iPhone, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The edge-to-edge Gorilla Glass protects the Full-HD 5-inch AMOLED screen on the front, and it’s powered by Snapdragon 617 and even has a microSD slot. On the back there is 13-megapixel camera with OIS.

The phone is now priced at $299, again, you have the option to choose your carrier or go unlocked. The four colors available are Carbon Gray, Deep Garnet, Opal Silver and Topaz Gold.

HTC One M9, $250 off

It may be a few years old, but it’s still an iconic device. The device is now $399, down from $645, available in grey or gold. I have to admit that $399 is still a bit hefty considering it is now two years old. But you still get a 5-inch Full HD LCD display, Snapdragon 810, and a 20-megapixel camera.

It’s worth mentioning that these three phones all come with free shipping, Uh-Oh Protection, and “a small gift,” whatever that may be.

Others

Other than those, HTC is also giving you JBL Reflect Aware Earphones for $99.99, half the regular price. In case you don’t know what those are, they are the world’s first USB Type-C headphones. And along with that, all accessories are now 50 percent off.

Again, these are limited-time deals for Valentine’s Day, so hurry before they end! You can find out more about it from HTC’s official website.