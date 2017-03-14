Back in January, HTC announced the U Ultra and U Play smartphones that are equipped with a digital assistant called HTC Sense Companion. This feature, which provides you with relevant information throughout the day that should make your life a little easier, is now officially available for the devices. Users can download the app for free from the Google Play Store.

Unfortunately, it looks like the Sense Companion app doesn’t really do that much. It provides you with info cards containing reminders, a weekly step count summary, and restaurant recommendations around your location, among others. It doesn’t support voice interaction as initially expected, which means it is nowhere near as good or useful as Google’s Assistant.

For now, this is more of a recommendation or suggestion app rather than a proper digital assistant. But this might change in the future. HTC will most likely bring new features to the app with future updates that will hopefully take Sense Companion to the next level.

In a way, HTC Sense Companion is a useful app, but we did expect it to be a bit more advanced at launch. Nevertheless, those of you who want to try it out can download if from the Google Play Store by clicking the button below.