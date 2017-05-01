We’ve heard many rumors about the upcoming HTC U 11 already, but this latest leak might be as close as we’ve come yet to official specs details. Gear has posted a shot of what looks like the features label for the HTC U 11 box which, if it’s legit, would confirm much of what we’ve heard previously about the device.

This includes the rumors of a 6 GB RAM model with 128 GB of storage, 16 MP front-facing camera, and IP57 rating for dust and water resistance, as well as the Snapdragon 835 processor. It also refers to some of the audio facets of the device such as Boomsound, 3D audio recording, Hi-Res audio, and HTC USonic tech — all of which were also seen on the recent HTC U Ultra (above). Check out what else you can expect in the image below.

The above also indicates that the 5.5-inch QHD display would come with Gorilla Glass 5, and the 12 MP rear camera would come with a f/1.7 aperture and OIS.

As for the validity of the image: it could have been whipped up using the rear of the HTC U Ultra box as an example, but I think the chances of this being the real deal is pretty likely at this point.

The HTC U 11 is set to be officially launched on May 16. For everything else we’ve heard about the HTC U 11 so far, view our dedicated rumor page here.