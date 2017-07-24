The US version of the HTC U11 packs 64 GB of storage, which, when combined with the microSD card slot, does not leave most owners wanting for more. We did note that other markets got a version of HTC’s 2017 flagship with double the storage, a version that will make its way to the US after all.

As a refresher, the U11 features a 5.5-inch Quad HD display, the octa-core Snapdragon 835, a 16 MP selfie sensor, a 12 MP main camera that currently has the highest DxOMark score among all current smartphones, and a 3,000 mAh battery. The phone might not feature a similar look on the front that helped the LG G6 and pair of Samsung Galaxy S8 phones grab headlines, but the U11 features a liquid glass surface on the back that is bound to turn heads.

See also: Alexa makes its way to HTC U11 in the UK Alexa makes its way to HTC U11 in the UK

The U11 also features pressure-sensitive sides that let you access various apps or functions, one of which is Amazon’s Alexa, which is now available to U11 owners.

As previously mentioned, the only version available to folks in the US was the U11 with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Starting on July 25 at midnight EST, the version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will be available for $729. This makes the U11 one of only a couple of phones that feature at least 6 GB of RAM, with the list including the OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3/3T, Honor 9 Premium, and Vivo Xplay 5.

Alongside the higher-spec’d U11 is a handful of discounts on other products, the most significant being the HTC 10’s $300 discount that brings the phone’s price down to $399. Elsewhere, the U Ultra’s $250 discount brings it down to $499, while the UA Healthbox’s $180 discount takes it down to $219.

The discounts will be available from tomorrow, July 25 through Monday, August 7.