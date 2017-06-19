HTC will begin taking pre-orders for the highly-anticipated red version of the U11 right at 12:00 AM on June 20. Just ahead of OnePlus 5’s official unveiling, that is.

If you’ve seen pictures and videos from HTC U11’s official unveiling event, chances are, you know just how mesmerizing the Solar Red option is. Unfortunately, if you’re in the US, you’re stuck with the more common black, silver, and blue colors, but that’s about to change. HTC took to Twitter to announce that the red version of the HTC U11 will be available for pre-order starting June 20, right at 12:00 AM. Indeed, that’s the same day OnePlus is expected to reveal (not that there’s much to reveal at this point) its next “flagship-killer.” Although how much of OnePlus’ thunder it’ll steal remains unclear, it’s good news for all potential buyers who were looking for a more striking paint job.

HTC has been teasing the date for quite some time now: in several tweets, the company has posted pictures of the red U11 with numbers, counting down the days until June 20. When HTC unveiled the U11, it spent a great deal explaining the all-new Liquid Surface glass which gives off various shades of each color option depending on the angle, not dissimilar to the Jewel Tone colors that Samsung used for its Galaxy S6 devices. The red variant, in particular, has been the talk of the town with its unique combination of ruby, red, orange, yellow, and even light brown all in one curved back panel.

Just to refresh your memory, HTC’s current flagship comes with a 5.5-inch Quad HD display and the blazing-fast Snapdragon 835 chipset. It also features an interesting squeezable frame which you can literally squeeze to access pre-set apps. More importantly perhaps, its camera is DxOMark’s highest-rated one with a score of 90; in our review, we confirmed that it does indeed live up to the hype although we found that it has some issues with bright light sources in low light conditions.

Will you be buying HTC U11 in the new red color? Do you already own HTC’s latest flagship? Let us know how it’s treating you so far in the comments below!