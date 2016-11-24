In a press event in India today, HTC launched the HTC Desire 10 pro, the company’s latest premium mid-range smartphone that was announced in September. The company also shared that the recently introduced HTC 10 evo will also launch in India by end of December.

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, the Desire 10 pro runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with HTC Sense UI on top. It sports an ultra-fast fingerprint senor that also allows you to click a selfie or record a selfie video in an instant.

The Desire 10 pro is inspired by many of the same innovations that have made the flagship HTC 10 so popular making it the most brilliant Desire ever. The HTC 10 evo also showcases the same focus on driving evolution of smartphones especially in terms of audio technology.” – Mr. Faisal Siddiqui, President-South Asia, HTC

HTC Desire 10 pro Specifications

Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow with HTC Sense UI

Display: 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080) Full HD IPS | Corning Gorilla Glass

Processor: 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with | Mali T860 GPU

RAM: 4GB

Internal Storage: 64GB; expandable up to 2TB with microSD card

Rear Camera: 20MP | Dual LED flash | Laser AF | EIS | f/2.2 aperture

Front Camera: 13MP | ƒ/2.2 aperture

Battery: 3000mAh

Dimensions: 156.5 x 76 x 7.86 mm

Weight: 165 g

Priced at ₹26,490 ($385), the HTC Desire 10 pro comes in two color variants – Stone Black and Polar White – and will be available from mid-December across the country.