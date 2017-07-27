When it launched, the HTC U11 was only available with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage in the US, but a couple of days ago, HTC released a premium variant with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage in the States. If you’ve been thinking of buying either version of HTC@s latest flagship, we have some good news: you can now get a $50 discount on them with a promo code.

To get the deal, all you have to do is visit HTC’s website and use the promo code AMAZINGU11 at checkout. This will bring the price of the 64 GB model down to $599 (was $649) and the 128 GB variant to $679 (was $729). The former can be yours in red, blue, silver, and black, while the latter only comes in silver.

The HTC U11 is a high-end device that sports a 5.5-inch display with QHD resolution. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 chipset and comes equipped with a 12 MP primary camera that has the highest DxOMark score among all current smartphones.

The handset also has a 16 MP selfie snapper on board, packs a 3,000 mAh battery, and stands out from the crowd thanks to its unique Edge Sense technology. If you want to learn more about that, check out our review of the HTC U11.

Those of you interested in getting the HTC U11 can do so by visiting the company’s website via the button below. Though HTC doesn’t specify when it will end, be aware that the deal is available for a limited time only.