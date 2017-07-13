The OnePlus 5 already has a pretty great UI, but a lot of us just like having consistent themes throughout our devices. Personally, I love dark mode. I use dark mode for everything I possibly can, whether it be Twitter, Reddit, or anything else. Fortunately, OnePlus understands this, and has included both light and dark modes in their latest flagship.

So how do you turn these modes on? Let’s walk through the process.

First, go to the settings, then select “Display” under the “Device” menu. From here, you’ll find “Theme” under the “System” menu. It should be toggled to Default initially, but can be changed to Light or Dark to suit your individual needs. From here, you can change the accent color which will change the settings toggle colors as well as the toggles in your system tray. In this way you can make your settings feel exactly how you like them, and achieve a consistent theme across your device.

How are you planning on making your device look? OnePlus has implemented quite a few customization features, so you should be able to make it look how you like it without using a third-party launcher.