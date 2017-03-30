A few weeks ago, rumors hit the internet that Huawei would launch its China-based Honor V9 phone in other markets, but with a new name, the Honor 8 Pro. Now the Russian Huawei site has seemingly posted a full listing for the Honor 8 Pro well ahead of its official launch on April 5.

According to the listing, the phone itself will have a metal body, rounded corners and a Quad HD 5.7-inch display with 2,560 x 1,440 resolution. The listing says the Honor 8 Pro will have Huawei’s own Kirin 960 octa-core processor inside clocked at 2.4 GHz, along with 6 GB of RAM, 64 GB of onboard storage and a microSD card to add up to 256 GB of additional storage.

The phone will Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, with Huawei’s own EMUI 5.0 skin. It will have dual 12 MP rear cameras, along with an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera. There will also be a fingerprint sensor on the back and a 4,000 mAh battery. Here’s the full gallery of images in case the product page gets taken down.

Pricing for the phone has yet to be announced but that should be revealed on or before April 5. Given Honor’s reputation of putting low price points on flagship spec, the Honor 8 Pro might come in at around $450 US dollars (at least, that’s going on pricing for the 64 GB Honor 8). Based on the images in the listing on the Russian site, the Honor 8 Pro will be sold in black, blue and gold colors.

There’s no word yet on if the Huawei Honor 8 Pro will be released in the US, but at the very least it will be coming to parts of Europe next week. We will post updates about the pricing for the phone when it is officially revealed, along with further details regarding availability.