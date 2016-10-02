Welcome to the Sunday Giveaway, the place where we giveaway a new Android phone or tablet each and every Sunday!

A big congratulations to last week’s winners of the 3 Umi Plus’! Andrew L. (New Zealand), Mihai U. (Moldova), Santh (India).

This week we are giving away a brand new Honor 8!

Huawei has brought what many have wanted from an affordable flagship for a while now: a gorgeous design, a smaller size, a great camera, and lightning quick performance. In addition, the Honor 8’s excellent performance and IR blaster are not always common on an affordable smartphone.

The Honor 8 is indeed a great value for the money, and it’s important to recognize that this is a very competitive price segment and the Honor 8 still holds its own against much more expensive flagships. See more great content below!

