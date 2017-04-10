When the Honor 8 arrived last August, it provided excellent value even at its $399 introductory price. It has since seen a number of sales, but this latest offer on Amazon puts it at one of the lowest prices we’ve seen yet.

If you’re happy to take the Midnight Black variant, you can now pick up the Honor 8 for just $277.12 with free shipping and US warranty. For that you’ll get 32 GB of storage option, on a device which also comes with a 5.2-inch 1080p screen, HiSilicon Kirin 950 octa-core processor, 4 GB of RAM, a dual-lens 12 MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera and 3,000 mAh battery.

See also: Honor 8 Nougat update with EMUI 5.0 starts rolling out globally

Other online retailers such as B&H and Best Buy have the device currently down to $299 — as Amazon has for the blue and white color variants — but Amazon’s deal on the black version is the best of the bunch.

Though the device ships with Android Marshmallow, it’s now upgradable to Android Nougat with EMUI 5.0. If you’re interested, you can buy it now from the link above. Note that the Honor 8 isn’t compatible with carriers Verizon and Sprint but is compatible with T-Mobile and AT&T.

For our full Honor 8 review, hit the link.