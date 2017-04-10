Deals News
by Scott Adam Gordon5 hours ago
3
323 5

 

When the Honor 8 arrived last August, it provided excellent value even at its $399 introductory price. It has since seen a number of sales, but this latest offer on Amazon puts it at one of the lowest prices we’ve seen yet.

If you’re happy to take the Midnight Black variant, you can now pick up the Honor 8 for just $277.12 with free shipping and US warranty. For that you’ll get 32 GB of storage option, on a device which also comes with a 5.2-inch 1080p screen, HiSilicon Kirin 950 octa-core processor, 4 GB of RAM, a dual-lens 12 MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera and 3,000 mAh battery.

See also:

Honor 8 Nougat update with EMUI 5.0 starts rolling out globally

January 21, 2017

Other online retailers such as B&H and Best Buy have the device currently down to $299 — as Amazon has for the blue and white color variants — but Amazon’s deal on the black version is the best of the bunch.

Though the device ships with Android Marshmallow, it’s now upgradable to Android Nougat with EMUI 5.0. If you’re interested, you can buy it now from the link above. Note that the Honor 8 isn’t compatible with carriers Verizon and Sprint but is compatible with T-Mobile and AT&T.

For our full Honor 8 review, hit the link.

Deals News
HuaweiHonor 8
,
 Amazon
Scott Adam Gordon
Scott Adam Gordon is a European correspondent for Android Authority. Originally from the UK, Scott has been tinkering with Android phones since 2011 and writing about them full-time since 2014. He now lives in Berlin with three roommates he never sees. Befriend him on Twitter and Google+ at the links.
Show 3 comments