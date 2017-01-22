Welcome back to the Sunday giveaway, where we giveaway a new Android phone or tablet each and every Sunday!

This week we are giving away a brand new Honor 6X!

Honor has been making quite a stir ever since CES with their commitment to unlocked devices as well as serving up flagship specs at prices that don’t break the bank. The Honor 6X has been making waves for being an impressive mid-ranger that can last for two full days on one charge.

Honor isn’t quite a household name just yet, but the Huawei-backed brand is certainly making a push for the US market in 2017. If you want to know more about this line, check out our previous coverage:

With the Honor 6X, you’re getting some surprisingly high-end specs packed into a sleek design and a gorgeous, narrow-bezel display. If you’re ready to get your hands on one, see all the ways you can enter below!

Enter Giveaway

Honor 6X International Giveaway



More Giveaways

Winners Gallery

The giveaway is an international giveaway (Except when we can not ship to your Country.)

If we can not ship to your country, you will be compensated with an online gift card of equal MSRP value to the prize.

We are not responsible for lost shipments.

We are not responsible if your giveaway prize malfunctions.

You must be age of majority in your Country of residence.

We are not responsible for any duties or import fees that you may incur.

Only 1 entry per person, do not enter multiple email addresses. We will verify all winners and if we detect multiple email addresses by the same person you will not be eligible to win.

We reserve all rights to make any changes to this giveaway.

This giveaway is operated by AndroidAuthority.

The prize will ship when it is available to purchase.

Good luck. everyone!