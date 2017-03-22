Now that we’ve exhausted most of the major features of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, we’re down to reporting on minutiae. Case in point, we can now tell you what to expect from the display resolution switching feature on the two devices.

The image above was published by a Chinese leaker going by the name of “Ice Universe” on Twitter.

The image tells us the exact resolutions of the Galaxy S8’s and S8 Plus’s AMOLED displays. As we’ve been suspecting for months, the phones will use a taller format than the 16:9 format featured by most phones out there. This 18.5:9 format is even taller (relatively speaking) than the 18:9 FullVision display utilized by LG on the G6.

Read: What’s up with the LG G6’s 18:9 screen?

The top setting is WQHD+ or 2960 x 1440, with the “+” sign denoting that the resolution is different from the standard WQHD, which is 2560×1440. The same goes for FHD+ or 2220 x 1080 (vs FHD or 1920 x 1080) and HD+ or 1480 x 720 (vs HD or 1280 x 720).

While it’s not clear from the picture alone, it’s possible that the default resolution out of the box will be FHD+ (2220 x 1080). When the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge were updated to Nougat earlier this year, they switched to Full HD, down from their native Quad HD, in order to improve battery life and performance. It’s possible that Samsung will make the same compromise with the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, while giving users who want the best quality the option to switch to the native WQHD+.

To keep up with the torrent of leaks about Samsung’s Next Big Thing, check out our rumor roundup. With a week to go until the grand unveiling of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, who knows what else will leak?