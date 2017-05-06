I love surprises. Having finally grown weary of the default wallpaper options on the Galaxy S8 I just installed Google’s excellent Wallpapers app — a Play Store version of the default wallpaper picker found on the Google Pixel and Pixel XL — and found it has just been granted two entirely new categories: Art and Solid Colors.

As far as I’m aware these are new additions not previously included in the recent v1.1 update which saw a whole host of new wallpapers added (see below). If you’re interested, there are 50 walls available in the Art section (for now) and 26 solid colors, including a flat black for eking out a little more battery on devices with an AMOLED display.

Previous updates:

New wallpapers added in v1.1

May 3: Google added a bunch of new wallpapers from different categories including Landscapes, Life, Textures, and Cityscapes, in the Wallpapers update to version 1.1. In addition, the update also brings a few UI improvements along with the standard bug fixes.

In case you have a hard time choosing which wallpaper to opt for out of the hundreds available, you also have the option of selecting your favorite category and letting the app automatically set a new wallpaper every day. All wallpapers can be applied to the home screen, lock screen or both.