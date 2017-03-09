Last week, we got a chance to see some of Google’s revised proposals for its new campus, which included a tent-like main building. This week, the company received final approval from the City of Mountain View, California to build its campus, with the official groundbreaking set to happen sometime in April.

According to Business Insider, the new campus will be the first time that Google will actually build a structure on its own, rather than occupy buildings that were already made. The official name for the tent building itself is Charleston East, although we predict the company might come up with a cooler name than that when it gets closer to completion.

When finished, the two-story structure will cover about 595,000 square feet. The tent has been designed so that it can regulate the climate inside the building. It is also not supposed to be too loud inside, which will be good for what will likely be the massive amount of Google employees that will occupy the offices.

Construction of this unique looking building is expected to take about two years, which means that it should be finished sometime in 2019. Google’s tent campus will be competing, at least in terms of the coolness factor, with Apple’s new “space ship” campus in nearby Cupertino, California, called Apple Park. The first employees are expected to start moving in sometime in April, with the final construction slated to end later this year.

What do you think of Google’s tent building? Is it cool looking or does the design not work for you? Let us know what you think in the comments!