The Google Play Store is one of those apps we take for granted, mostly because it simply works as a mediator between the user and his precious apps. Hell freezes and the sky falls once it happens to stop working, though. How will you download that new app you have been so desperately waiting for?

There’s no definite manual for fixing the Google Play Store, but we have put together a set of tips and tricks that will most likely get your precious app store up and running again. Let’s jump right into the nitty gritty, before you go crazy with no Play Store access!

Force close the Google Play Store

Sometimes a simple force close is all you need! You can do this by simply swiping away the Google Play Store on your multi-tasking app switcher. Or you could go to Settings > Apps > All and then access the Google Play Store and hit “Force stop”.

Go on airplane mode

Not sure how much this one works, but I have heard plenty of people say that switching Airplane Mode on, and then off, will help the Google Play Store get back on track. Hey, it’s not a complicated process and it’s safe. Why not try, right?

Toggle WiFi

Just like with Airplane Mode, some say WiFi could be the issue. Not to mention, your network may very well simply be having connection issues! Toggle WiFi on/off and play around with the Google Play Store for a few. It just might help. It also might be worth restarting your router, just in case.

Restart your phone!

Like in the good ol’ times, current electronics sometimes just need a smack or two in order to work. OK, maybe not an actual smack, but you do need to put everything back in place, and sometimes a simple reboot will do. This will take a minute or two and very often fixes many problems.

Wipe the Google Play Store cache

Cache memory is an awesome tool. By storing data locally, the phone can reduce data usage and speed up loading times. This is data that would otherwise need to be downloaded every single time you access a page, which is unnecessary if there are no changes! The bad part is that sometimes older data can pile up, and it can also misbehave. This is why it’s good to clear cache from time to time.

To wipe the Google Play Store cache memory, just head over to your Settings and select the “Apps” option. From there, simply look for Google Play Store and tap on it. You will be presented with plenty of options, including a “Clear cache” button.

Delete Google Play Store data

Is clearing the cache not enough? It’s time to take out some bigger guns and really clean things up. To delete related data, simply access your Settings and go into the App Manager like you did to clear the cache. Instead of hitting “Clear Cache”, though, select “Clear Data”.

Just keep in mind this will clear the application. It will have to sign in and pick up all the data again next time you access the Google Play Store.

Take a look at your disabled apps

Keep in mind that some apps need each other in order to work properly. Especially when dealing with system apps like the Google Play Store. Have you disabled any apps recently? That could be the cause of your Play Store woes.

Just head over to Settings > Apps > All and scroll all the way down. This is where disabled apps go when they are put down. If you see any disabled services, just enable them and see if that helps.

Check your date/time settings

It may seem like a silly suggestion, but often this can be the cause of many Google Play Store issues. This could be due to Google’s servers having trouble syncing with your date/time settings. Go back and put them on automatic, if they aren’t. If that isn’t helping, try to set your time and date as exactly as you can. Just play around with the time/date settings a bit.

Remove Proxy or VPN settings

Plenty of VPN/proxy users say they have encountered issues all over the board. Have you tried deactivating these (if you are using them)? Proxy settings are under WiFi, and you can access it by long-pressing on your router name and clicking “Advanced”. Meanwhile, VPN settings are under “More” in the Wireless & networks section.

Just uninstall it!

If all fails, your best bet would probably be to uninstall the Google Play Store. The only trick is that this is a system app and you really can’t just get rid of it. What you can do is uninstall the updates, taking the application to an older version. You can update it again afterwards, so don’t worry – this is a safe procedure.

Just go to Settings > Apps > Google Play Store and tap on “Uninstall updates”.

Could the issue be Google Play Services?

We could say Google’s apps are the motor that drives Android devices. Yes, we are talking about that weird app that needs updating every now and then, when you are trying to get another application. And many have no idea what it is, but it happens to be your phone’s backbone. Google’s applications offer some of the most exciting features available, and it’s all powered by Google Play Services.

Like any other app, Google Play Services can fail at times, so it’s worth playing around with it if you are having any type of Google-related issues. Try clearing both the cache and data by following the same steps from above. The only difference is that instead of accessing the Google Play Store, you head over to Google Play Services on the App Manager.

Remove and re-enter Google account

I don’t have much faith on this one, but some people suggest that you can reset your Google account to fix some problems. I suppose it’s worth a try before jumping on the last (and most extreme) tip. Just go to Settings > Accounts and select your Google account. Tap on the 3-dot menu button and hit “Remove”. Then add your account again and try to access to the Google Play Store.

Factory data reset

If all else fails, just wipe your device clean and give it a fresh start. At this point we have no idea what could be causing your Google Play Store discrepancies, but a factory data reset will likely fix most of your issues, as it deletes everything on the device and leaves it the way it was when you turned it on for the very first time. You can perform a factory data reset by clicking on the button below and following the instructions within that post.

Wrapping up

We certainly hope all these methods were able to get your Google Play Store back up and running. If they didn’t, the problem has to run deeper than usual and you should probably consult technical support. Have any of you guys ran across Google Play Store problems? What did you do to fix it? Hit the comments and let us know if you have used these methods, or if you have any other ones.