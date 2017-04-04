A longstanding Google Play Music problem has risen again. Reddit members and Google product forum-goers are reporting that Google Play Music stops playing, seemingly at random, on a range of devices.

The resurgence of the issue, which was first added to the Google Product forums last July, may be linked to a recent update: there are many Google Pixel owners who are now reporting the problem, and the same issue appears to occur when using Google Play Music with Google Home (which is also yet to be resolved).

However, the original problem — first identified with the Samsung Galaxy S5 Neo on Marshmallow — and that relating mostly to Google products from the last few weeks may not even be one and the same thing. Yet the comments in its Google product thread are still mounting up.

Given the length of time this issue has been ongoing for, and the number of responses it has received, it seems odd that Google hasn’t addressed it — or even offer some kind of explanation for it. We’re reaching out to Google regarding the matter and will update this article should we receive a response.

In the meantime, you can go to support.google.com hit Music > Problem Playing Music and send an email or call the 24-hour helpline about the matter. The US number is (855) 836-3987.