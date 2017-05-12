Google is offering movie bundles like the Fast & Furious Collection and the Bourne series for as low as £6.99 in the UK; some US users are seeing the sale as well according to Reddit.

Google often offers lucrative deals on movies, and this time, it’s all about bundles. A Reddit user named OliveAndLetDie has created a list of all the movie collection deals from the biggest discount to lowest, and I have included some of my favorites down below:

Matrix 4 Film Collection – 68% Off (From £30.99 down to £9.99)

Film Collection – 68% Off (From £30.99 down to £9.99) Pitch Perfect Aca-Amazing Collection – 56% Off (From £15.99 down to £6.99)

Aca-Amazing Collection – 56% Off (From £15.99 down to £6.99) American Pie : 1, 2, 3 & Reunion – 53% Off (From £31.99 down to £14.99)

: 1, 2, 3 & Reunion – 53% Off (From £31.99 down to £14.99) Ocean’s Trilogy – 50% Off (From £23.99 down to £11.99)

– 50% Off (From £23.99 down to £11.99) DC Universe 25 Movie Collection – 46% Off (From £203.99 down to £109.99)

– 46% Off (From £203.99 down to £109.99) Mad Max : Fury Road / Fury Road Black & Chrome Edition – 44% Off (From £15.99 down to £8.99)

: Fury Road / Fury Road Black & Chrome Edition – 44% Off (From £15.99 down to £8.99) The Godfather Collection – 38% Off (From £23.99 down to £14.99)

– 38% Off (From £23.99 down to £14.99) X-Men Trilogy – 38% Off (From £23.99 down to £14.99)

– 38% Off (From £23.99 down to £14.99) Ice Age Family Pack – 38% Off (From £39.99 down to £24.99)

Family Pack – 38% Off (From £39.99 down to £24.99) Star Wars : The Digital Six Film Collection – 35% Off (From £59.99 down to £38.99)

: The Digital Six Film Collection – 35% Off (From £59.99 down to £38.99) Harry Potter Complete Collection – 34% Off (From £63.99 down to £41.99)

Complete Collection – 34% Off (From £63.99 down to £41.99) Dark Knight Trilogy – 21% Off (From £23.99 down to £18.99)

– 21% Off (From £23.99 down to £18.99) The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy – 17% Off (From £23.99 down to £19.99)

Again, the full list from biggest discount to lowest can be found here, and if you’re in the UK, you can head over to Google Play Movies to take advantage of the sale. Judging by the comments, the link works only if you’re in the UK, but for those in the US, Google is also offering discounts for movie bundles in the States albeit not to the same extent.

How often do you buy/rent movies from the Play Store? Let us know in the comments below!