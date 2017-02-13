Canadian carrier Rogers has revealed that it will exclusively stock the Really Blue variant of the Google Pixel. The announcement was made today via an ad on the Rogers YouTube channel, embedded below.

While many people in the US have struggled to buy the Really Blue Pixel following its release late last year, Canadian Pixel fans haven’t been able to purchase the blue variant from the Play Store at all.

Price and release date information aren’t currently available, but the YouTube ad says: “Now, get the Pixel in Really Blue, on a Share Everything plan,” so it should be coming soon. The device is yet to be listed on the Rogers website.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel was back in stock in all variants — excluding the 128 GB Really Blue model — only a few days ago in the US Play Store, but the inventory has already dropped.

While it’s good to see Google launch the Really Blue Pixel in Canada, making it exclusive to Rogers might rub some people up the wrong way. That said, it’s likely to be available unlocked — so you could still have the option to buy it at Rogers and use it with another carrier.